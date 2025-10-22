Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

Leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is set to hold its Board meeting this week. The meeting will be held to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).

In an exchange filing, the bank informed that following its Board meeting, an earnings conference call will also be held. The conference call will be conducted to discuss the financial results with investors and analysts.

The upcoming financial results of the bank for the July-September period will offer critical insights into the lender’s revenue and overall fiscal health. During the meeting, the Board may also discuss other business aspects such as fundraising or an interim dividend.