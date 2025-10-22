Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More
The upcoming Q2FY26 results of the bank will offer critical insights into the lender’s overall fiscal health.
Leading private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank is set to hold its Board meeting this week. The meeting will be held to review and approve the financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26).
In an exchange filing, the bank informed that following its Board meeting, an earnings conference call will also be held. The conference call will be conducted to discuss the financial results with investors and analysts.
The upcoming financial results of the bank for the July-September period will offer critical insights into the lender’s revenue and overall fiscal health. During the meeting, the Board may also discuss other business aspects such as fundraising or an interim dividend.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Date
Kotak Mahindra Bank will hold its Board meeting on Saturday, Oct. 25, to review the financial results for the July-September period of FY26.
The Board will consider both standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results during this meeting, Kotak Mahindra Bank has informed stock exchanges.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Earnings Call
Kotak Mahindra Bank will host an earnings conference call on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at 5 p.m. IST. The lender will discuss its consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025, during the call.
Investors can join the call via universal dial-in numbers:
+91 22 6280 1215
+91 22 7115 8116
Pre-registration is available through the Diamond Pass link at:
https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=2988381&linkSecurityString=16c1fe8e34
An investor presentation and audio recording will be shared post the call.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Trading Window
In view of the upcoming results, the bank has also enforced a trading window closure since Oct. 1, in compliance with the insider trading rules of the market regulator, SEBI.
As per the guidelines, all designated persons associated with the bank, including its promoters, directors, senior executives and their relatives, will not be allowed to trade during this period. The trading window will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are announced.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY26 Results
Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 6% year-on-year rise in Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,259 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 6,842 crore in Q1FY25. However, its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3,282 crore in the June 2025 quarter, down 7% from Rs 3,520 crore a year ago.
The bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) narrowed to 4.65% from 5.02%, while Return on Assets (ROA) dropped to 1.94% from 4.22%. Despite the dip in profitability metrics, net advances grew to Rs 4.4 lakh crore, up from Rs 3.8 lakh crore in Q1FY25.
Kotak Mahindra Share Price History
Over the last five trading sessions, shares of the bank gained 2.23%, while the stock rose 6.93% over the past month. However, the stock is down 1% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, shares of the bank have gained 23.48%, while rising 18.76% over the past year.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,301.9 apiece on April 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,679.05 apiece on Nov. 13, 2024, on the NSE.