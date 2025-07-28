Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Review: Will Credit Costs, NIM Recover? Brokerages Weigh In

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s first-quarter results for FY26 have drawn concerns from top brokerages, with a common thread running through their reactions: rising credit costs, deteriorating asset quality, and a sharp slide in net interest margin have raised red flags about the bank's near-term trajectory. The bank also posted an unexpected spike in credit costs to a multi-quarter high of 93 basis points.

Across the board, brokerage reports emphasised that Kotak is facing tougher times than peers like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank in navigating unsecured retail lending. That challenge, combined with worsening asset quality metrics and slower momentum in high-yielding segments, overshadowed the otherwise healthy 14% YoY loan growth.

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,282 crore, down 7% year-on-year on an adjusted basis and below the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,496.76 crore. Profit fell sharply due to a combination of a two-fold increase in provisions and slippages, as well as a sharp compression in margin.