Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Preview: Asset Quality, Margin Pressure To Weigh

According to a poll by Bloomberg, the private sector bank's net interest income is seen at Rs 7,390.90 crore, up by 8% on-year. In the quarter ended March, NII was at Rs 7,284 crore.

Consequently, margins are also likely to weigh on the bank's earnings. The fall in yield on assets will not be completely off set by the fall in cost of deposits, which will lead to a contraction in the bank's NIM, Systematix Institutional Equities said.

"Expect loan growth of 4-5% QoQ and 15% YoY. Margins could decline by 5 bps, led by lower yields on EBLR-linked loans, partly offset by benefits from the lifting of supervisory restrictions and SA rate-cut. Build in credit costs of 75 bps as MFI delinquencies remain elevated, with RoA at 2.15%," Dolat Capital Market Research said.

Most brokerages expect the bank's slippages to decrease sequentially and maintain its downward trend and also believe provisions are also expected to decrease sequentially.

However, higher delinquencies in the MFI segment may weigh on its asset quality. Further, slower fees would also weigh on its earnings.

The bank's fee income is expected to be lower on a sequential basis due to seasonality but growth will remain healthy on annual basis.

"The sequential growth in employee expenses is expected to be higher than the advances growth, driven by annual increments. Other opex growth is expected to be in line with the advance’s growth," Systematix said.