Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results: Higher Provisioning Drags Profit

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income or NII for the second quarter grew by 4% year-over-year, rising to Rs 7,311 crore from Rs 7,020 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's operating profit also saw a modest increase of 3.3%, reaching Rs 5,268 crore compared to Rs 5,099 crore previously. However, the bank’s provisions saw a sharp increase, jumping by 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 947 crore from Rs 660 crore.

Consequently, the bank reported a Net Profit of Rs 3,253 crore, which was a decline of 2.7% compared to Rs 3,344 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The bank’s total deposits increased by 14.5% to stand at Rs 5.28 lakh crore. The CASA or the Current Account Savings Account ratio for the quarter was 42.3%. This showed a growth compared to 40.9% in the preceding quarter.

Further, Kotak Bank's Net Interest Margin NIM for the period was 4.54%, a slight contraction from 4.65% recorded in the previous quarter.