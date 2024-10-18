Kotak Bank Q2 Preview: NIM Decline, Rising Cost Ratios Likely To Impact Profits

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. is expected to deliver a lacklustre performance for the quarter ended September as net interest margins continue to decline amid a rise in cost ratios, according to eight brokerages assessed by NDTV Profit.

Bloomberg's poll estimates the bank's profit after tax to be Rs 3,414 crore.

Analysts said that the private sector bank could report a 7% year-on-year rise in net profit due to healthy growth in net interest income, stable asset quality, and credit costs. But higher operating expenses and lower other income would weigh on the bottom line sequentially, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

A sharp fall in net profit on a sequential basis could also be due to the absence of one-off gains from Kotak General Insurance, said Emkay Global Financial Services.

The private sector bank is expected to report its July-September earnings results on Saturday. At 2 p.m., shares of the bank were 0.28% higher at Rs 1,869.10 apiece.

Analysts expect pressure on margins for Kotak Mahindra Bank to persist, with contraction of 3–10 basis points per quarter because of a decrease in loan yields and a rise in the cost of funds.

As of June 30, NIMs were 5.02% against 5.28% a quarter ago and 5.57% a year ago.