Kirloskar Ferrous Q1 Result: Revenue Flat, Announces Dividend

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. reported a bottom line of Rs 69.7 crore on a yearly basis for the first quarter of the financial year 2025.

The iron foundries company's revenue was flat year-on-year at Rs 1,554 crore, as compared to Rs 1,536 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, grew 13% on a yearly basis to Rs 186 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 12% from 10.7% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Segment revenue saw a slight growth, with the casting segment up from Rs 935 crore to Rs 1,029 crore and the steel segment up from Rs 400 crore to Rs 427 crore, as compared to the same quarter of the last fiscal. The tube segment, however, witnessed a slight dip from Rs 509 crore to Rs 454 crore in the same period year-on-year.

The board of Kirloskar Ferrous has also announced a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for fiscal 2025.

Shares of the company fell by 4.23% to close at Rs 718.50 apiece on the BSE, as compared to a 1.04% advance in the benchmark Sensex.