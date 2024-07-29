KEI Industries Q1 Results: Profit Rises 23.8%, Meets Estimates

KEI Industries Ltd. on Monday reported a 23.8% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, meeting analysts' estimates.

The electrical wires and cables manufacturing firm recorded a net profit of Rs 150 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 121 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This was in line with the Rs 150.7 crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 15.7% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 2,060 crore. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 2,110.7 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 21.7% year-on-year to Rs 215 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded at 10.4%, in comparison to 9.9% in the same period last year. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 218.5 crore and 10.4%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 0.84% higher at Rs 4,320 apiece, as compared to a 0.02% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.