Kansai Nerolac Paints Recommends Dividend Of Rs 3.75 Per Share

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.'s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.75 for the financial year, this dividend includes a special dividend of Rs 1.25 per, according to the exchange filing on Saturday.

The dividend, once declared, will be payable on or after July 3, 2024, to shareholders whose names are registered in the Register of Members of the Company as of June 21, 2024. Additionally, it will be payable to beneficiary holders listed in the records provided by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services as of June 21, 2024.