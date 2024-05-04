Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 Results: Profit Rise Nearly 19%, But Misses Estimates

“The demand for Industrial coatings though good, moderated from previous quarter. Decorative once again recorded double digit volume growth. Raw material prices were stable. Gross margins improved over the corresponding quarter last year due to the benign raw material cost," Anuj Jain, managing director at Kansai Nerolac Paints said.

The initiatives in the areas such as feet-on-street, digital, influencer outreach, new product launches, approvals, and projects are yielding results for the company. Going forward, the forecast of a good monsoon should augur well for paint industry, Jain said.