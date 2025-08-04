Business NewsEarningsKansai Nerolac Q1 Results: Profit Down 4%
Kansai Nerolac Q1 Results: Profit Down 4%

The paint company's revenue was up 1% at Rs 2,162 crore.

04 Aug 2025, 06:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kansai Nerolac's Ebitda and Ebitda margins both saw a reduction. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Kansai Nerolac's Ebitda and Ebitda margins both saw a reduction. (Photo: Envato)

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.'s bottom line reduced 4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The paint company's revenue was up 1% at Rs 2,162 crore compared to Rs 2,133 crore in the year-ago period.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.4% to Rs 2,162.03 crore versus Rs 2,133.08 crore

  • Net Profit down 4% to Rs 220.91 crore versus Rs 230.83 crore

  • Ebitda down 8% to Rs 303.17 crore versus Rs 329.63 crore

  • Margin at 14.0% versus 15.5%

Shares of Kansai Nerolac closed 2.43% lower at Rs 243.97 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.64% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 17.99% in the last 12 months and 7.45% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, nine have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 15.7 %.

