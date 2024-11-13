Kalyan Jewellers, Vodafone Idea, Garden Reach, Thomas Cook, NBCC, Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Vodafone Idea Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Vodafone Idea Ltd is likely to report a net loss of Rs 6,429 crore and revenue of Rs 11,243 crore. On the operating side, Vodafone Idea may see an Ebitda of Rs 4,655 crore and a margin of 41%.

NBCC (India) is expected to announce a revenue of Rs 2,533 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 138 crore, reflecting a margin of 5%.

Kalyan Jewellers India is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 198 crore and revenue of Rs 5,970 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected at Rs 408 crore, translating to a margin of 7%.

Garden Reach is expected to report a net profit of Rs 87 crore and revenue of Rs 915 crore. On the operating side, Garden Reach may see an Ebitda of Rs 60 crore and a margin of 7%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Wednesday include Unichem Laboratories Ltd., Dredging Corp., Ashiana Housing Ltd. and AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd.