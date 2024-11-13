Kalyan Jewellers, Vodafone Idea, Garden Reach, Thomas Cook, NBCC, Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Other major companies announcing earnings include Unichem Laboratories, Dredging Corp, Ashiana Housing and AstraZeneca Pharma India.
Vodafone Idea Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. will be in focus on Tuesday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
Vodafone Idea Ltd is likely to report a net loss of Rs 6,429 crore and revenue of Rs 11,243 crore. On the operating side, Vodafone Idea may see an Ebitda of Rs 4,655 crore and a margin of 41%.
NBCC (India) is expected to announce a revenue of Rs 2,533 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 138 crore, reflecting a margin of 5%.
Kalyan Jewellers India is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 198 crore and revenue of Rs 5,970 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation is expected at Rs 408 crore, translating to a margin of 7%.
Garden Reach is expected to report a net profit of Rs 87 crore and revenue of Rs 915 crore. On the operating side, Garden Reach may see an Ebitda of Rs 60 crore and a margin of 7%.
List Of Major Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 13
Ashiana Housing Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Century Plyboards Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Dredging Corp., FIEM Industries Ltd., Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., HEG Ltd., Vodafone Idea Ltd., IFCI Ltd., Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd., Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., KSB Ltd., Kaveri Seed Co., Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd., NBCC (India) Ltd., PI Industries Ltd., Pitti Engineering Ltd., Precision Camshafts Ltd., Prism Johnson Ltd., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Sky Gold Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Unichem Laboratories Ltd., VRL Logistics Ltd.