Kalyan Jewellers Q1 Results: Profit Surges 49%, Margin Expands
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.'s net profit rose 49% during the first quarter of current fiscal year 2026.
The jewellery retailer's bottom line surged to Rs 264.08 crore during the April-June period, against Rs 177.77 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Kalyan Jewellers Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.5% to Rs 7,268.48 crore versus Rs 5,527.82 crore.
Net profit up 49% to Rs 264.08 crore versus Rs 177.77 crore.
Ebitda up 38% to Rs 508.03 crore versus Rs 368.37 crore.
Margin at 7% versus 6.7%.
Kalyan Jewellers international operations posted a 32% rise in its top line to Rs 1,070 crore during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.
The revenue and net profit from its Middle East operation stood at 1,026 crore and Rs 22 crore respectively for the quarter ended June 30. Its lifestyle jewellery platform, Candere, posted a top line of Rs 66 crore and net loss of Rs 10 crore during the April-June period.
Shares of Kalyan Jewellers closed 0.13% higher at Rs 590.95 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 9.35% in the last 12 months but fallen 22.88% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the nine analysts tracking the company, eight have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one recommends 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 12.6%.