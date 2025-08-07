Kalyan Jewellers Q1 Results: Profit Surges 49%, Margin Expands

Kalyan Jewellers international operations posted a 32% rise in its top line to Rs 1,070 crore during the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The revenue and net profit from its Middle East operation stood at 1,026 crore and Rs 22 crore respectively for the quarter ended June 30. Its lifestyle jewellery platform, Candere, posted a top line of Rs 66 crore and net loss of Rs 10 crore during the April-June period.