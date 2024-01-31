Kalyan Jewellers Posts 21.5% Rise In Consolidated PAT In Q3
Kalyan Jewellers' consolidated PAT rose by 21.51% to Rs 180.37 crore in Q3, with a 34.47% increase in revenue to Rs 5,223.07 crore.
Kalyan Jewellers reported a 21.51% growth in consolidated Profit After Tax at Rs 180.37 crore for the December quarter.
The company's PAT stood at Rs 148.43 crore during the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations of the Thrissur-headquartered company grew 34.47% during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 5,223.07 crore as against Rs 3,884.09 crore in the year-ago period.
The jewellery retailer further stated the company's total revenue from its Middle East operations during the quarter under review was Rs 683 crore against Rs 641 crore a year ago, registering a growth of over 6%.
"Consolidated revenue growth for the first nine months of the current fiscal is around 31% and revenue growth in India is 36% driven by robust network expansion along with healthy same-store-sales-growth," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.
"The ongoing quarter has also started off well and we are looking forward to ending the financial year on a strong note," he added.