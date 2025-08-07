Kalpataru Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Sees Uptick

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.'s profit more than doubled year-on-year for the quarter ended June 30. The company reported a 130% rise in the net profit, according to an exchange filing.

The engineering and construction company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 213.62 crore compared to Rs 92.83 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for Q1FY26 rose 34.5% to Rs 6,171.17 crore against Rs 4,586.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation went up 39% to Rs 525.05 from Rs 378.80 crore while Ebitda margin expanded to 8.5% from 8.3% in Q1 FY25.