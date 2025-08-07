Kalpataru Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Revenue Sees Uptick
Kalpataru Projects International reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 213.62 crore compared to Rs 92.83 crore in the year-ago period.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.'s profit more than doubled year-on-year for the quarter ended June 30. The company reported a 130% rise in the net profit, according to an exchange filing.
The engineering and construction company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 213.62 crore compared to Rs 92.83 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue for Q1FY26 rose 34.5% to Rs 6,171.17 crore against Rs 4,586.6 crore in the same quarter last year.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation went up 39% to Rs 525.05 from Rs 378.80 crore while Ebitda margin expanded to 8.5% from 8.3% in Q1 FY25.
Kalpataru Projects International Q1 Earnings Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.5% to Rs 6,171.17 crore versus Rs 4,586.60 crore.
Net profit up 130% to Rs 213.62 crore versus Rs 92.83 crore.
Ebitda up 39% to Rs 525.05 crore versus Rs 378.80 crore.
Margin at 8.5% versus 8.3%.
Shares of Kalpataru Projects settled 0.26% lower at Rs 1,112.9 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.09% advance in the benchmark Nifty.
The share price has fallen 14.21% in the last 12 months and 9.80% on a year-to-date basis.