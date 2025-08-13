Kalpataru Q1 Results: Net Loss Widens, Revenue Declines
However, the company's pre sales values went up to Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 682 crore.
Kalpataru Ltd.'s net loss widened substantially year-on-year, while revenue fell 17% in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Loss widened to Rs 49.42 crore from Rs 69 lakh in the year-ago period.
Kalpataru Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16.5% to Rs 443.2 crore versus Rs 530.48 crore.
Net loss at Rs 49.42 crore versus loss of Rs 69 lakh.
Ebitda loss at Rs 27.34 crore versus profit of Rs 4.05 crore.
However, the company's pre sales values went up to Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 682 crore; and net debt as on June 30 stood at Rs 7,939 crore and net debt/equity ratio stood at two times as compared to 3.8 times as on March 31, according to a press release.
Shares of Kalpataru closed 0.95% lower at Rs 406.4 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.54% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has fallen 1.84% on a year-to-date basis.