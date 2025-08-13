Business NewsEarningsKalpataru Q1 Results: Net Loss Widens, Revenue Declines
ADVERTISEMENT

Kalpataru Q1 Results: Net Loss Widens, Revenue Declines

However, the company's pre sales values went up to Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 682 crore.

13 Aug 2025, 10:02 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kalpataru Ltd. reported an increase in net loss for Q1FY26. (Photo Source: Company website)</p></div>
Kalpataru Ltd. reported an increase in net loss for Q1FY26. (Photo Source: Company website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Kalpataru Ltd.'s net loss widened substantially year-on-year, while revenue fell 17% in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Loss widened to Rs 49.42 crore from Rs 69 lakh in the year-ago period.

Kalpataru Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 16.5% to Rs 443.2 crore versus Rs 530.48 crore.

  • Net loss at Rs 49.42 crore versus loss of Rs 69 lakh.

  • Ebitda loss at Rs 27.34 crore versus profit of Rs 4.05 crore.

ALSO READ

IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise
Opinion
IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise
Read More

However, the company's pre sales values went up to Rs 1,249 crore from Rs 682 crore; and net debt as on June 30 stood at Rs 7,939 crore and net debt/equity ratio stood at two times as compared to 3.8 times as on March 31, according to a press release.

ALSO READ

Texmaco Rail Q1 Results: Profit Halves Due To Short Supply Of Wagon Wheelsets
Opinion
Texmaco Rail Q1 Results: Profit Halves Due To Short Supply Of Wagon Wheelsets
Read More

Shares of Kalpataru closed 0.95% lower at Rs 406.4 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.54% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has fallen 1.84% on a year-to-date basis.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: United Spirits, Deepak Nitrite Profit Dips; FirstCry Narrows Loss
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: United Spirits, Deepak Nitrite Profit Dips; FirstCry Narrows Loss
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT