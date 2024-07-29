Kalpataru Projects Q1 Results: Profit Falls 26%, Revenue Rises 8%

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. reported a 25.7% fall in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.

The construction engineering company reported a bottom line of Rs 84 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 113 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 133.1-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.