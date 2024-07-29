Kalpataru Projects Q1 Results: Profit Falls 26%, Revenue Rises 8%
The construction engineering company's revenue for the quarter-ended June was reported at Rs 4,587 crore.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd. reported a 25.7% fall in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The construction engineering company reported a bottom line of Rs 84 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 113 crore in the same quarter last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 133.1-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's revenue grew 8% year-on-year to Rs 4,587 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top-line at Rs 4,587.2 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, fell 1% on a yearly basis to Rs 378 crore, while Ebitda margin contracted to 8.2% from 9% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 423.1 crore and 9.2%, respectively.
"With our strong order backlog, execution prowess and financial prudence, we are well-positioned to deliver the targeted annual revenue growth of 20% for fiscal 2025," said KPIL Chief Executive Director and Managing Director Manish Mohnot.
"We are confident of achieving our targeted net working capital of below 100 days by end of the fiscal year," he said.
Shares of the company closed 0.82% lower at Rs 1,350 apiece, as compared to a 0.01% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.