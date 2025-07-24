Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Review: Brokerage Battle — UBS Goes Bullish, But Jefferies Downgrades

Brokerages are divided in their views on Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., post first quarter of fiscal 2025-26. UBS has upgraded its rating to 'buy' from 'neutral' and hiked the target price to Rs 1,600 from Rs 925.

Meanwhile, Jefferies has downgraded Kajaria Ceramics' rating to 'hold' from 'buy' and hiked the target price to Rs 1,225 from Rs 1,120.

UBS believes that the market is not pricing in the sustainability of the improvement and may be positively surprised.

The brokerage highlighted that an uptick in demand should lead to improved operating leverage, which would help margin expansion.

UBS has increased its FY26/27/28 EPS estimates 36%/25%/31% based on the improved margin. "Their price target is based on a higher target PE of 35 times from 28 times and close to the five-year historical average," it added.