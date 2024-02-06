NDTV ProfitEarningsJupiter Wagons Q3FY'24 Net Up 82% To Rs 81 Crore
Jupiter Wagons Q3FY'24 Net Up 82% To Rs 81 Crore

06 Feb 2024, 08:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Jupiter Wagons website)</p></div>
(Source: Jupiter Wagons website)

Jupiter Wagons Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 81.46 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal, up by 82% from Rs 44.59 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The revenue from operation was Rs 895 crore during the October-December period of the 2023-24 financial year (FY'24) as compared to Rs 879 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The wagon maker stated that its Ebitda margin expanded by 140 basis points.

The order book stood at over Rs 7,000 crore, it said.

The company closed a qualified institutional placement in December 2023, raising Rs 403 crore that provides the necessary fuel for ambitious growth plans, including setting up of a foundry, working capital requirements and backward integration through inorganic growth, the Kolkata-based mobility major said.

