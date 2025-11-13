Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results: Domino's India Operator's Profit Triples
Revenue rises 20% to Rs 2,340 crore, while margin remains flat at 20.4%.
Dominos parent Jubilant Foodworks Ltd posted a threefold jump in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.
The company's net profit rose to Rs 186 crore in the September quarter from Rs 64 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue rose 20% to Rs 2,340 crore from Rs 1,955 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also saw an uptick as well at 19.5% for the quarter at Rs 476 crore, compared to Rs 399 crore in the previous year. The margin remained flat at 20.4%.
Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.7% to Rs 2,340 crore versus Rs 1,955 crore.
Ebitda up 19.5% to Rs 476 crore versus Rs 399 crore.
Margin remains flat at 20.4%.
Net profit up 190% at Rs 186 crore versus Rs 64.1 crore.
Jubilant Foodworks stock closed 2.02% lower at Rs 573.5 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to an 0.01% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has declined 8.27% in the last 12 months and 20.14% on a year-to-date basis.