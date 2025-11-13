Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results: Domino's India Operator's Profit Triples

Dominos parent Jubilant Foodworks Ltd posted a threefold jump in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company's net profit rose to Rs 186 crore in the September quarter from Rs 64 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue rose 20% to Rs 2,340 crore from Rs 1,955 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation also saw an uptick as well at 19.5% for the quarter at Rs 476 crore, compared to Rs 399 crore in the previous year. The margin remained flat at 20.4%.