Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 64%, Beats Estimates
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s net profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue was up 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,260.8 crore during the April–June period. Analysts had projected a topline of Rs 2,070.50 crore.
The company, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, recorded a net profit of Rs 91.7 crore for the quarter ended June, which is 64% higher as against Rs 55.80 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing. Analysts estimates for the bottom-line stood at Rs 68.70 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 437.7 crore. The Ebitda margin was 19.4%. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 373.60 crore and 18.04%, respectively.
Jubilant Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% to Rs 2,260.80 crore versus Rs 1,933 crore
Net profit up 64% to Rs 91.70 crore versus Rs 55.80 crore
Ebitda up 14% to Rs 437.70 crore versus Rs 382.90 crore
Margin at 19.4% versus 19.8%
The company reported a revenue growth of 17.7% in its Domino's India vertical, led by strong order growth of 17.3% annually. Domino's also opened 61 net new stores in the quarter, with its network now spanning 2,240 stores.
"Q1 has been a stellar start, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead," said Chief Executive Officer Sameer Khetarpal. "We've accelerated menu innovation, significantly expanded the share of our own digital assets and made decisive strides towards achieving 20-minute delivery."
"Our focus remains firmly on margin expansion in the business, while maintaining strong cash flows from our Turkey business," he stated.
Shares of the company closed 1.74% higher at Rs 643.85 apiece, as compared to a 0.54% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.