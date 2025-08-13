Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 64%, Beats Estimates

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s net profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue was up 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,260.8 crore during the April–June period. Analysts had projected a topline of Rs 2,070.50 crore.

The company, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, recorded a net profit of Rs 91.7 crore for the quarter ended June, which is 64% higher as against Rs 55.80 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing. Analysts estimates for the bottom-line stood at Rs 68.70 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 437.7 crore. The Ebitda margin was 19.4%. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 373.60 crore and 18.04%, respectively.