Business NewsEarningsJubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 64%, Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 64%, Beats Estimates

The company reported a revenue growth of 17.7% in its Domino's India vertical, led by strong order growth of 17.3% annually.

13 Aug 2025, 05:58 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's Pizza (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's Pizza (Image: Unsplash)

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.'s net profit and revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Revenue was up 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,260.8 crore during the April–June period. Analysts had projected a topline of Rs 2,070.50 crore.

The company, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, recorded a net profit of Rs 91.7 crore for the quarter ended June, which is 64% higher as against Rs 55.80 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing. Analysts estimates for the bottom-line stood at Rs 68.70 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 437.7 crore. The Ebitda margin was 19.4%. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 373.60 crore and 18.04%, respectively.

Jubilant Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 17% to Rs 2,260.80 crore versus Rs 1,933 crore

  • Net profit up 64% to Rs 91.70 crore versus Rs 55.80 crore

  • Ebitda up 14% to Rs 437.70 crore versus Rs 382.90 crore

  • Margin at 19.4% versus 19.8%

ALSO READ

IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise
Opinion
IRCTC Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rise
Read More

The company reported a revenue growth of 17.7% in its Domino's India vertical, led by strong order growth of 17.3% annually. Domino's also opened 61 net new stores in the quarter, with its network now spanning 2,240 stores.

"Q1 has been a stellar start, setting the tone for a dynamic year ahead," said Chief Executive Officer Sameer Khetarpal. "We've accelerated menu innovation, significantly expanded the share of our own digital assets and made decisive strides towards achieving 20-minute delivery."

"Our focus remains firmly on margin expansion in the business, while maintaining strong cash flows from our Turkey business," he stated.

Shares of the company closed 1.74% higher at Rs 643.85 apiece, as compared to a 0.54% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: United Spirits, Deepak Nitrite Profit Dips; FirstCry Narrows Loss
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: United Spirits, Deepak Nitrite Profit Dips; FirstCry Narrows Loss
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT