Jubilant Foodworks Q1 Result: Profit Doubles, Revenue Up 44.8%

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.'s revenue rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Revenue was up 44.8% year-on-year to Rs 1,933 crore during the April–June period. Analysts had projected revenue of Rs 1,608 crore.

The company, which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, recorded a net profit of Rs 58 crore for the quarter ended June, as compared to Rs 29 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

Domino’s India expanded its network by adding 34 new stores, contributing approximately 52% of the total quarterly expansion. The company's total Domino's stores have increased to 2,833 (including Bangladesh, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia).

"India business growth in particular accelerated with a sharpened value-for-money focus in Domino’s through delivery fee waivers, well supported by continued network expansion. We remain on track to become India’s first foodservice company to cross $1 billion in group system sales," the company said.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 39% year-on-year to Rs 383 crore. The Ebitda margin was 19.8%. Analyst estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 330 crore and 7.3%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 0.25% higher at Rs 598.55 apiece, as compared to a 1.04% advance in the BSE Sensex.