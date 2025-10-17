JSW Steel Q2 Results: Net Profit Declines Nearly 27%, Even As Revenue Rises; Outlook For FY26 More Cautious
JSW Steel Ltd. saw a 25.7% decline in net profit for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, FY26.
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,623 crore compared to Rs 2,184 crore in the previous quarter, below analysts' estimates of Rs 1,726 crore.
However, the company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to Rs 44,560 crore from Rs 42,460 crore. The topline managed to stay slightly above analysts' estimates of Rs 44,170 crore.
Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 7,115 crore, down 6% from Rs Rs 7,576 crore in quarter ended June 30. While margin stood at 15.8% versus 17.6% in the previous quarter.
Apart from this, the steel producer's crude steel production along with India Operations Production grew 9% each, to 7.9 Mt and 7.66 Mt, respectively.
Outlook for Fiscal 2026 is more cautious 7.66 with continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated tariffs
Tariffs are likely to weigh on momentum, despite some easing following recent trade agreements, as per the company's press release.
JSW Steel Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 45,152 crore versus Rs 43,147 crore (Estimate: Rs 44,170 crore)
Ebitda down 6% at Rs 7,115 crore versus Rs 7,576 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,937 crore)
Margin at 15.8% versus 17.6% (Estimate: 15.7%)
Profit down 25.7% to Rs 1,623 crore versus Rs 2,184 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,726 crore)
Share Price Today
JSW Steel's stock settled 0.52% lower at Rs 1,166 apiece on the NSE on Friday, compared to a 0.49% advance in the Nifty index. During the day the shares went as low as 1.92%.
Share price has risen 29.04% on a year-to-date basis, and is up 18.76% in the last 12 months.