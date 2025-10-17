JSW Steel Q2 Results: Net Profit Declines Nearly 27%, Even As Revenue Rises; Outlook For FY26 More Cautious

JSW Steel Ltd. saw a 25.7% decline in net profit for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, FY26.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 1,623 crore compared to Rs 2,184 crore in the previous quarter, below analysts' estimates of Rs 1,726 crore.

However, the company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to Rs 44,560 crore from Rs 42,460 crore. The topline managed to stay slightly above analysts' estimates of Rs 44,170 crore.

Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 7,115 crore, down 6% from Rs Rs 7,576 crore in quarter ended June 30. While margin stood at 15.8% versus 17.6% in the previous quarter.

Apart from this, the steel producer's crude steel production along with India Operations Production grew 9% each, to 7.9 Mt and 7.66 Mt, respectively.

Outlook for Fiscal 2026 is more cautious 7.66 with continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated tariffs

Tariffs are likely to weigh on momentum, despite some easing following recent trade agreements, as per the company's press release.