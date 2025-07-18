JSW Steel Q1 Results: Profit Surges 45% Even As Revenue Slips
The margin expanded to 17.6% versus 14.2% in the previous quarter.
JSW Steel Ltd. recorded a 45% rise in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The company's bottom line came in at Rs 2,184 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 1,503 crore in the previous quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
JSW Steel Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 3.7% to Rs 43,147 crore versus Rs 44,819 crore.
Net profit up 45% to Rs 2,184 crore versus Rs 1,503 crore.
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 7,576 crore versus Rs 6,378 crore.
Margin expands to 17.6% versus 14.2%.
Project Updates
In May, JSW Steel approved two significant projects. The first is a 0.6-million-tonne-per-annum cold rolling mill at Khopoli and the second is a 0.4 MTPA continuous galvanising line in Vijayanagar.
During the first quarter, the company's consolidated capex spend was 3,400 crore and it is expected to spend 20,000 crore during the current fiscal.
Shares of JSW Steel closed 0.02% higher at Rs 1,034.40 apiece on the NSE, as compared to a 0.57% fall in benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 11.05% in the last 12 months and 14.74% on a year-to-date basis.