JSW Steel Q1 Results: Profit Surges 45% Even As Revenue Slips

In May, JSW Steel approved two significant projects. The first is a 0.6-million-tonne-per-annum cold rolling mill at Khopoli and the second is a 0.4 MTPA continuous galvanising line in Vijayanagar.

During the first quarter, the company's consolidated capex spend was 3,400 crore and it is expected to spend 20,000 crore during the current fiscal.