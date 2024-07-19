JSW Steel Q1 Results: Profit Falls 64.3%, Missing Estimates
The steel producer's profit decreased to Rs 867 crore in the quarter ended June.
JSW Steel Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 64.3% in the first quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.
The steel producer's profit decreased to Rs 867 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 1,280.2 crore.
JSW Steel Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.7% to Rs 42,943 crore versus Rs 42,213 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,333.8 crore).
Ebitda down 21.8% to Rs 5,510 crore versus Rs 7,046 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,781.4 crore).
Ebitda margin narrows to 12.8% versus 16.7% (Estimate: 13.7%).
Net profit down 64.3% to Rs 867 crore versus Rs 2,428 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,280.2 crore).
Shares of the company closed 4.68% lower at Rs 887.90 per share. That compares to a 0.42% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.