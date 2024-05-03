JSW Infrastructure Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 20%, Profit Up 9%
The company handled cargo volume of 29.3 million tonne in the fourth quarter, up 9% year-on-year.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has reported a 20% jump in revenue for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.
The consolidated top line of the firm in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, was at Rs 1,096 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The net profit saw a 9% year-on-year jump at Rs 329 crore, in comparison with Rs 302 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
JSW Infrastructure Q4 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 20% at Rs 1,096 crore vs Rs 915 crore.
Ebitda up 23% at Rs 581 crore vs Rs 472 crore.
Ebitda margin at 53% vs 51.5%.
Net profit up 9% at Rs 329 crore vs Rs 302 crore.
The board of the company also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.55 per share. It announced distribution of Rs 115 crore to unitholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.
This is the first dividend announced by the company since its listing in October 2023.