JSW Infrastructure Q4 Results: Revenue Rises 20%, Profit Up 9%

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has reported a 20% jump in revenue for the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The consolidated top line of the firm in the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, was at Rs 1,096 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The net profit saw a 9% year-on-year jump at Rs 329 crore, in comparison with Rs 302 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The company handled cargo volume of 29.3 million tonne in the fourth quarter, up 9% year-on-year.