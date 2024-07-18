"JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose fell 7.8% missing analysts' estimates. Net profit rose/fell 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 297 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, according to exchange filing on Thursday. The consensus estimates of analysts polled by Bloomberg forecast net profit at Rs 327.2 crore.Revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 1,010 crore lower than consensus estimates of Rs 1,049.8 crore as per Bloomberg..Revenue up 15% to Rs 1,010 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,049.8 crore)Ebitda up 14% at Rs 515 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 549.2 crore)Margins stood at 51% vs 51.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 52.3%)Net Profit down 7.8% at Rs 297 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 327.2 crore).During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 27.8 million tonnes which is higher by 9% over the last year. The increase in the volume is primarily on the incremental volumes from the acquired assets and increased capacity utilisation at the Paradip Iron Ore and Coal Terminal.The third-party volumes stood at 13.8 million tonnes, registering a growth of 48% YoY. As a result, the share of third-party in the overall volumes increased to 50% as compared to 37% a year ago.Shares of JSW Infrastructure closed 1.23% lower in today's trading session as compared to 0.78% gains in Sensex."