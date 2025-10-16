JSW Infra Q2 Results: Profit Slips Nearly 3% Even As Revenue Rises

JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s net profit went down 2.8% year-on-year in quarter ended September 30.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 361.24 crore as against Rs 371.51 crore in the year-ago period.

However, JSW Infra's revenue rose 26.4% to Rs 1,266 crore, compared to Rs 1,001 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 14.7% to Rs 564 crore as against Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period, while Ebitda margin stood at 44.6% as compared to 66% in the second quarter of FY25.

