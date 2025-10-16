ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Infra Q2 Results: Profit Slips Nearly 3% Even As Revenue Rises
JSW Infra's Ebitda declined 14.7% to Rs 564 crore as against Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
JSW Infrastructure Ltd.'s net profit went down 2.8% year-on-year in quarter ended September 30.
The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 361.24 crore as against Rs 371.51 crore in the year-ago period.
However, JSW Infra's revenue rose 26.4% to Rs 1,266 crore, compared to Rs 1,001 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation declined 14.7% to Rs 564 crore as against Rs 661 crore in the year-ago period, while Ebitda margin stood at 44.6% as compared to 66% in the second quarter of FY25.
(This is a developing story)
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: LTIMindtree, Infosys Profit Beat Estimates; Wipro Profit Down 3%
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT