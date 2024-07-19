JSW Energy Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 84% To Rs 534 Crore, Beats Estimates

JSW Energy Ltd. reported an 84% yearly surge in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating estimates, driven by higher profitability in the thermal business and incremental contribution from renewable energy capacity additions.

The JSW Group company reported a net profit of Rs 534 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 373.7 crore. On the other hand, the topline declined 1.7% to Rs 2,879 crore.