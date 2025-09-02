JSW Cement Q1 Results: Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,356 Crore On Exceptional Expense

The recently listed JSW Cement Ltd.'s loss in the April-June quarter of this financial year widens to Rs 1,356.17 crore in quarter ended June, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

In comparison, the net loss stood at Rs 15.12 crore in the previous quarter. The net loss has widened due to a one-time exceptional expense of Rs 1,466.38 crore.

Before the company's recently floated initial public offering, the Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares were converted into equity, leading to a big one-time non-cash accounting expense. This hit the reported profit, but the underlying business still made Rs 100 crore adjusted profit, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the revenue increased by 7.8% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,559.82 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 61% year-on-year to Rs 322.65 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 20.7%.