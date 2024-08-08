Jockey Franchisee Page Industries' Q1 Profit Up, Announces Rs 300 Interim Dividend
The company reported a 4.4% uptick in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of this financial year, in line with street expectations.
The board of directors of Page Industries Ltd., Jockey's exclusive franchisee in India, announced on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 300 per share for fiscal 2025.
The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been set as Aug. 17, and the payment will be made on or before Sept. 6.
The clothing manufacturer and retailer reported a bottom line of Rs 165 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 158 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 170-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's revenue grew by 4% year-on-year to Rs 1,278 crore. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the top line at Rs 1,309 crore.
Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation, grew 2% on a yearly basis to Rs 244 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted to 19.1% from 19.4% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. The analyst consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin tracked by Bloomberg stood at Rs 256 crore and 25.9%, respectively.
"We have successfully maintained strong operating margins while simultaneously advancing several digital transformation initiatives, enhancing consumer engagement, and investing in technology," said Managing Director VS Ganesh.
"Our exciting expansion and developments in the e-Commerce space continue to drive substantial growth in this channel. We remain optimistic about the resurgence of demand in the upcoming quarters and are well-prepared to capitalise on it," he said.
Shares of the company fell by 2.14% to close at Rs 4,039 apiece, as compared to a 0.73% decline in the benchmark Sensex.