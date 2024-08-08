Jockey Franchisee Page Industries' Q1 Profit Up, Announces Rs 300 Interim Dividend

The board of directors of Page Industries Ltd., Jockey's exclusive franchisee in India, announced on Thursday an interim dividend of Rs 300 per share for fiscal 2025.

The company reported a 4.4% uptick in its net profit on a yearly basis for the first quarter of this financial year, in line with street expectations.

The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been set as Aug. 17, and the payment will be made on or before Sept. 6.

The clothing manufacturer and retailer reported a bottom line of Rs 165 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 158 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 170-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.