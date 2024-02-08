JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 94%, Beats Estimates

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's profit increased 93.9% year-on-year to Rs 150.2 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the Rs 127.34-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company's board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share on 11.76 crore equity shares, of face value Rs 5 each for FY24. The record date for the same is set at Feb. 21.