JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results: Company Reports Surprise Loss

The cement manufacturer reported a loss of Rs 19.24 crore in the second quarter. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 62 crore.

06 Nov 2024, 05:15 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>JK Lakshmi Cements Ltd.'s manufacturing plant in Kalol. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
JK Lakshmi Cements Ltd.'s manufacturing plant in Kalol. (Source: Company website)

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. posted a surprise loss in the July–September period of fiscal 2025.

The cement manufacturer reported a loss of Rs 19.24 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 62 crore.

JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)

  • Revenue down 21.6% to Rs 1,234.39 crore versus Rs 1,574.53 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,367 crore).

  • Ebitda down 59% to Rs 89.36 crore versus Rs 217.26 crore (Estimate: Rs 159 crore).

  • Margin at 7.2% versus 13.8%. (Estimate: 11.7%).

  • Loss at Rs 19.24 crore versus Rs 95.87 crore (Estimate: Rs 62 crore).

