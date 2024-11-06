JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 Results: Company Reports Surprise Loss

JK Lakshmi Cements Ltd.'s manufacturing plant in Kalol. (Source: Company website)
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd. posted a surprise loss in the July–September period of fiscal 2025.
The cement manufacturer reported a loss of Rs 19.24 crore in the second quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had set a consensus estimate of Rs 62 crore.
JK Lakshmi Cement Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 21.6% to Rs 1,234.39 crore versus Rs 1,574.53 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,367 crore).
Ebitda down 59% to Rs 89.36 crore versus Rs 217.26 crore (Estimate: Rs 159 crore).
Margin at 7.2% versus 13.8%. (Estimate: 11.7%).
Loss at Rs 19.24 crore versus Rs 95.87 crore (Estimate: Rs 62 crore).