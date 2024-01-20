JK Cement Q3 Results: Profit Up Sevenfold, Revenue Rises 21%

NDTV ProfitEarningsJK Cement Q3 Results: Profit Up Sevenfold, Revenue Rises 21%
The total expenses rose 7.5% to Rs 2,564.3 crore.

20 Jan 2024, 08:57 PM IST
(Source: JK Cement website)
(Source: JK Cement website)

JK Cement Ltd. on Saturday posted a sevenfold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.8 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 37.2 crore in the year-ago period, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 21% to Rs 2,934.8 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,436.1 crore a year ago, it said.

JK Cement's total expenses rose 7.5% in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal to Rs 2,564.3 crore.

The company's total income was at Rs 2,973.3 crore, up 21%.

