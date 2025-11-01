JK Cement Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises Nearly 30%, Revenue Goes Up

JK Cement Ltd. reported a 27.6% rise in year-on-year net profit for the second quarter of FY26, as per an exchange filing on Saturday.

The cement maker's consolidated bottom-line stood at Rs 160.53 crore, compared to Rs 125.83 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue also rose 17.9% to Rs 3019.2 crore from Rs 2560.12 in the corresponding quarter of last year. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation surged by 57.3% to Rs 447 crore from Rs 284 crore, while margin expanded to 14.8% from 11.1%.