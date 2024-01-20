J&K Bank Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 35% To Rs 421 Crore
The gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 4.84% in the third quarter as against 7.25% as of Dec. 31, 2022.
The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported a 35% rise in net profit to Rs 421 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023 on the back of a decline in bad loans and improvement in core income.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 311 crore in the October–December quarter of 2022.
The total income of the bank increased to Rs 3,063 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,682 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's interest income rose during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 2,881 crore, as against Rs 2,441 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The gross non-performing asset ratio improved to 4.84% as of Dec. 31, 2023, as against 7.25% as of Dec. 31, 2022. Similarly, the net NPA also declined to 0.63% as compared to 2.08% at the end of December 2022.
Provision coverage ratio as of Dec. 31, 2023, is 91.61% without taking into account the floating provision of Rs 124.5 crore held by the bank, which is part of Tier-II capital, it said.
During the quarter, the bank raised equity share capital including a share premium of Rs 750 crore through qualified institutional placement on Dec. 15, 2023.
As a result, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank improved to 14.18% as compared to 13.82% at the end of December 2022.