J&K Bank Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 35% To Rs 421 Crore

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. on Saturday reported a 35% rise in net profit to Rs 421 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023 on the back of a decline in bad loans and improvement in core income.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 311 crore in the October–December quarter of 2022.

The total income of the bank increased to Rs 3,063 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 2,682 crore in the December quarter of the previous fiscal, J&K Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income rose during the third quarter of the current fiscal to Rs 2,881 crore, as against Rs 2,441 crore in the same period last fiscal.