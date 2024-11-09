J&K Bank Aims To Steady Home Loan Growth At 16-17% In FY25 With Portfolio Expansion

The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. is aiming for a growth in the mid-teen range for the financial year 2024–25, which it hopes to achieve by expanding its home loan portfolio, said Chairman and Managing Director Baldev Prakash.

For the second quarter, the Srinagar-based bank's operating profit rose 32% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 787 crore from Rs 597 crore in Q1.

The bank’s interest margins also improved at 3.9% in Q2 against 3.86% in the preceding three months.