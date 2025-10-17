Jio Platforms Q2 Results: Profit Grows 4%, Telecom ARPU Sees Uptick

Ambani-owned Jio Platforms Ltd. posted a 4% growth in its bottom line for the quarter ended September, as per a press release on Friday.

Revenue for Jio Platforms rose 4% sequentially to Rs 36,332 crore, compared to Rs 35,032 crore in the previous quarter. Profit after tax also climbed 4% to Rs 7,379 crore from Rs 7,110 crore. The company's Ebitda stood at Rs 188.8 billion, in line with estimates, registering a 3% quarter-on-quarter increase.

The company added 8.3 million new subscribers during the quarter, exceeding expectations of 5 million, and taking the total subscriber base to over 506 million as of Sept. 2025. Average revenue per user for the quarter stood at Rs 211.4.

Total data traffic on Jio's network increased 29.8% year-on-year to more than 58 Exabytes, with 5G now accounting for over 50% of total wireless data usage.

"Jio has proudly served over 500 million subscribers, addressing multiple digital needs of their everyday life. This has been possible due to Jio's Deep-Tech initiatives which have sparked India's technological revolution and have become the backbone of our Prime Minister's Digital India Mission," said Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.

"Jio will continue to bring new age technologies and enhance the life of every Indian citizen. Jio has successfully delivered its indigenous technology stack at India scale and is now set to take our homegrown technology around the world," he added.

Parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.'s profit for the three months ending September missed street estimates due to a high-base effect from the previous quarter, when profit was boosted by a one-time gain from the sale of listed investments.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a 33% sequential fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September to Rs 18,165 crore, according to its notification to the exchanges on Friday. That missed Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 19,883 crore.