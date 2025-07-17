Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Profit Up Nearly 4% To Rs 325 Crore

Jio Financial Services Ltd. reported on Thursday that its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026 rose 3.8% to Rs 324.7 crore.

In comparison, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 313 crore during the previous fiscal's similar quarter.

Its total income for the quarter under review rose 48% to Rs 619 crore, against Rs 418 crore that the company had reported for the similar period in the previous fiscal.

The Reliance Group firm was demerged and listed as a separate entity in August 2023. The company is primarily engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.