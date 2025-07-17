EarningsJio Financial Services Q1 Results: Profit Up Nearly 4% To Rs 325 Crore
JFSL's total income for the quarter under review rose 48% to Rs 619 crore.

17 Jul 2025, 06:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Profit Up Nearly 4% To Rs 325 Crore (Source: NDTV Profit)

Jio Financial Services Ltd. reported on Thursday that its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2026 rose 3.8% to Rs 324.7 crore.

In comparison, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 313 crore during the previous fiscal's similar quarter.

Its total income for the quarter under review rose 48% to Rs 619 crore, against Rs 418 crore that the company had reported for the similar period in the previous fiscal.

The Reliance Group firm was demerged and listed as a separate entity in August 2023. The company is primarily engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

JFSL Q4 Highlights

Jio Financial Services reported a 1.8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 at Rs 316.1 crore, from Rs 310.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income for the quarter rose 24% to Rs 518 crore, compared to Rs 418 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

Stock Price

The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.44% lower at Rs 318.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.40% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Shares of Jio Financial Services have declined 2.35% over the past five trading sessions, while rising 9.78% in one month. Over five months, the stock has gained nearly 43.02%. Jio Financials' shares have fallen 5.59% in the last 12 months and risen 4.50% year-to-date.

