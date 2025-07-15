Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price And More

Jio Financial Services Ltd. is set to announce its results for the first quarter ended June 2025 on Thursday. The financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. earlier informed the stock exchanges about its earnings schedule for Q1FY26.

The Reliance Group firm was demerged and listed as a separate entity in August 2023. The company is primarily engaged in offering a range of financial services pertaining to lending, insurance and payment solutions, among others.