Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price And More
Jio Financial Services, a subsidiary of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) group, is scheduled to release its Q1FY26 results on July 17.
Jio Financial Services Ltd. is set to announce its results for the first quarter ended June 2025 on Thursday. The financial services arm of Reliance Industries Ltd. earlier informed the stock exchanges about its earnings schedule for Q1FY26.
The Reliance Group firm was demerged and listed as a separate entity in August 2023. The company is primarily engaged in offering a range of financial services pertaining to lending, insurance and payment solutions, among others.
Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Date
Jio Financial Services Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for July 17. During the meeting, the Board will consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
Jio Financial Services Ltd. informed the bourses that its trading window was closed on July 1, in compliance with its code to regulate, monitor, and report trading by directors, promoters, designated persons, and specified connected persons. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the release of Q1 results.
Jio Financial Services Q1 Results: Earnings Call
Jio Financial Services Ltd. will hold a presentation for analysts and investors on July 17 at 7:30 p.m. IST, following its Board meeting to review the Q1 results.
Participants can join the session by registering through the JioEvents link, after which they can access the event at the scheduled time. A transcript and video recording of the presentation will be made available on the company’s website. It will also be shared with the stock exchanges.
Jio Financial Services Q4FY25 Results
Jio Financial Services Ltd. reported a 1.8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25 at Rs 316.1 crore, from Rs 310.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Total income for the quarter rose 24% to Rs 518 crore in Q4FY25, compared to Rs 418 crore in the corresponding year-ago period. Total expenses increased to Rs 168 crore in the March quarter from Rs 103 crore in the year-ago period.
Jio Financial Services Share Price History
Shares of Jio Financial Services have declined 2.74% over the past five trading sessions, while rising 9.21% in the last month. Over six months, the stock has gained nearly 18%. Shares of the company have rallied 5.52% year-to-date. However, over the past one year, the stock has declined 9.61%.
Jio Financial Services shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 363 apiece on the NSE on Sep. 27, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 198.65 apiece on March 3, 2025.