Jio Financial Q4 Results: Profit Rises 10.3% On Higher Gain On Investments

The rise in profit was largely due to higher gain in investments and deferred tax credit. Here, the net gain on fair value changes rose 18.56% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 51.67 crore.

Deferred tax credit for the quarter increased to Rs 5.05 crore, from the previous Rs 2.6 crore.

The company's total income surged 4.79% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 140.51 crore. Other income stayed nil. Interest income, however, fell 3.4% QoQ to Rs 87.42 crore.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 5.72% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 310.6 crore. Total income soared 0.92% to Rs 418.2 crore.

In Q4, on a standalone basis, the company's employee benefit expenses fell 12.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 12.6 crore. Other expenses, however, rose 10.4% to Rs 20.8 crore.

The company's standalone net worth stood at Rs 24,437 crore as of Q4 FY24, according to the investor presentation.