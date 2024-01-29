Jindal Steel & Power Q3 Preview: Profit, Ebitda May Rise

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.'s net profit may rise in the third quarter of FY24, analysts said.

The company's net profit is estimated to increase by 23% to Rs 1,115.7 crore in the December quarter, according to consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. This compares with Rs 907.4 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue may decline 1.1% to Rs 12,311.4 crore on the back of lower volume.