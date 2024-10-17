Jindal Stainless Q2 Results: Profit Falls 20%, Margin Contracts

Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported a 20% year-on-year decrease in its consolidated net profit in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The firm posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 609 crore for the quarter ended September 2024, compared to Rs 764 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue fell 0.2% year-on-year to Rs 9,777 crore from Rs 9,797 crore a year ago.

"The domestic market has always been our focus area, and we expect volume growth to pick up going forward. We also hope for a resolution to the ongoing dumping of subsidised and substandard imports from China and Vietnam, which are disrupting the fair playing field for Indian manufacturers," said Abhyuday Jindal, Jindal Stainless' managing director.