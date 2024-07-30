Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Profit Falls 12%, But Beats Estimates

Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported a 12.4% fall in net profit in the first quarter of financial year 2025, though it beat analysts' estimates.

The stainless steel manufacturer reported a bottom line of Rs 646 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 738 crore over the same period last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 561-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.