Jindal Stainless Q1 Results: Profit Falls 12%, But Beats Estimates
The stainless steel manufacturer reported a bottom line of Rs 646 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 738 crore over the same period last year.
Jindal Stainless Ltd. reported a 12.4% fall in net profit in the first quarter of financial year 2025, though it beat analysts' estimates.
The stainless steel manufacturer reported a bottom line of Rs 646 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with Rs 738 crore over the same period last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This compares with the Rs 561-crore analysts' estimate tracked by Bloomberg.
The company's revenue fell 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 9,430 crore. Analysts had pegged the top line at Rs 9,724 crore.
Operating income—or earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation—rose 1.6% on a yearly basis to Rs 1,212 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 12.8% from 11.7% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimates for Ebitda and Ebitda margin by analysts stood at Rs 1,141.93 crore and 11.7%, respectively.
"The first quarter witnessed our continued focus on operationalising our recent expansion plans. The addition of cold-rolled capacity to our product basket through Chromeni acquisition, combined with government initiatives in the area of standardisation and our planned co-branding scheme in other segments, open an array of possibilities for us," said Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal.
"Given the increasing awareness on lowlife cycle costing and light-weighting properties of stainless steel, we anticipate growth in the industry in the coming fiscals," he said.
The scrip closed 0.47% higher at Rs 742.95 apiece, as compared with a 0.09% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.