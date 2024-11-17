Jash Engineering CMD Expects To Begin FY26 With Rs 900-Crore Order Book
In the current fiscal, the company plans to commission one plant each in Chennai and Pithampur, and expand its US facility, all of which will be funded internally.
Jash Engineering Ltd. expects to start the next financial year with an order book of nearly Rs 900 crore so that it can meet its revenue targets of Rs 675 crore for the upcoming fiscal year, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Pratik Patel has said.
For the quarter ended September, the water and waste water equipment manufacturer has reported a revenue of Rs 139.58 crore, which is a jump of nearly 47% from the Rs 95.14-crore revenue clocked in the same quarter last year.
For the quarter under review, the company's net profit witnessed a sharp 89% increase to Rs 16.18 crore from Rs 8.54 crore on a year-on-year basis.
Talking to NDTV Profit, Patel said he expects the order book to remain strong. “We have an order book of close to Rs 850 crore and we have projected revenues this year of Rs 675 crore. As much as 60% of the order book is from outside India.”
“We hope to start the new year with an order book of close to Rs 900 crore so that we can meet our revenue targets for the next year as well,” he added.
The Jash Engineering CMD said that the company’s Ebitda margins will expand further by the end of the current financial. In the second quarter, the margins expanded by 261 basis points to 17.58% from 14.97% on a YoY basis.
ALSO READ
Jash Engineering - Well Placed To Sustain Strong Growth Rate Over Near To Medium Term: HDFC Securities
“Ebitda margins will be somewhere between 21-23% and PAT (profit after tax) margins will be between 12–13% on a yearly basis,” he said.
The top executive also revealed the company's broad expansion plans. “We are commissioning two plants in FY25, one plant in Chennai and one in Pithampur. We would also be expanding our facility in the US.”
He pointed out that the expansion was done without raising a lot of debt. “For all this expansion we do not need a significant amount of loans. We would be able to meet major expansions through internal sources.”
Patel said, “Our current debt level is around Rs 100 crore and we are comfortable at those levels.”
Shares of Jash Engineering Ltd. closed 6.02% higher at Rs 499.90 apiece on the NSE on Monday. Meanwhile, benchmark index Nifty 50 ended 0.11% down at 23,532.70.