Jash Engineering CMD Expects To Begin FY26 With Rs 900-Crore Order Book

Jash Engineering Ltd. expects to start the next financial year with an order book of nearly Rs 900 crore so that it can meet its revenue targets of Rs 675 crore for the upcoming fiscal year, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Pratik Patel has said.

For the quarter ended September, the water and waste water equipment manufacturer has reported a revenue of Rs 139.58 crore, which is a jump of nearly 47% from the Rs 95.14-crore revenue clocked in the same quarter last year.

For the quarter under review, the company's net profit witnessed a sharp 89% increase to Rs 16.18 crore from Rs 8.54 crore on a year-on-year basis.