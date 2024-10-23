Jana Small Finance Bank Hopes Sector Revival To Bring On A Better Third Quarter

The worst phase for the microfinance sector is over and the third quarter of the current financial year will be better, according to Jana Small Finance Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kanwal.

Bangaluru-headquartered Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd., which started as a microfinance institution and still operates in the sector, had released its earnings for the second quarter on Monday.

The lender reported a 21.3% decline in its net profit at Rs 96.7 crore versus Rs 123 crore in the same quarter last year.

“The peak of the credit cost has already passed in Q2. It will get better in Q3 and further better in Q4,” Kanwal told NDTV Profit.

The bank's gross non-performing assets grew to 2.97% in Q2 from 2.62% in Q1, led by stress in the MFI sector.

“Even though it (unsecured loans) is a small book for us now, we are still part of the (MFI) industry and have seen impact. That has caused an elevated credit cost and most of this was unanticipated,” Kanwal said.