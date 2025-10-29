Ixigo Slips Into Red, Reports Rs 3.46 Crore Loss In Q2

However, its total expenses increased to Rs 290.4 crore during the second quarter against Rs 191.47 crore in the same period of the previous year.

"Despite Q2 facing some capacity headwinds, Ixigo continued its resilient momentum and grew faster than the overall market YoY in all lines of business, with buses and flights leading the growth and trains maintaining our OTA (Online Travel Agency) market leadership," Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO of ixigo, and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO of ixigo, said in a joint statement.