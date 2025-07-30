ITD Cementation Q1 Results: Profit Soars 37%

ITD Cementation's consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,820 crore in the quarter ended June 30 and it received orders worth over Rs 2,900 crore in April-June period of fiscal 2026.

Shares of ITD Cementation closed 2.87% higher at Rs 785.5 apiece on the NSE. Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one maintains 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 8%.