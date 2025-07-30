ITD Cementation Q1 Results: Profit Soars 37%
ITD Cementation India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 37% in the quarter ended June of the current fiscal.
The company's bottom line rose to Rs 137.2 crore in the first quarter, compared to Rs 100.2 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
ITD Cementation Q1 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.8% to Rs 2,542.37 crore versus Rs 2,381.49 crore.
Net profit up 37% to Rs 137.22 crore versus Rs 100.19 crore.
Ebitda up 5% to Rs 232.85 crore versus Rs 221.43 crore.
Margin at 9.2% versus 9.3%.
ITD Cementation's consolidated order book stood at Rs 18,820 crore in the quarter ended June 30 and it received orders worth over Rs 2,900 crore in April-June period of fiscal 2026.
Shares of ITD Cementation closed 2.87% higher at Rs 785.5 apiece on the NSE. Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one maintains 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 8%.