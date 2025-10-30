ITC, Swiggy, Cipla, Hyundai, United Spirits, NTPC, Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Swiggy Ltd., NTPC Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Thursday.

Cipla is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 1,345.6 crore and a revenue of Rs 7,438.5 crore for the quarter ended September, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

ITC will also be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 21,152.8 crore and revenue of Rs 81,392.6 crore, according to estimates.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names: