ITC Q3 Results Review: Most Analysts Cut Target Price On Subpar Performance

Analysts have maintained their 'buy' rating on ITC Ltd. but lowered target prices after the conglomerate reported muted third quarter earnings.

A sharp rise in other income and a 30% lower tax expense in the December quarter over the previous year led to a significant beat on profitability despite a miss on Ebitda—a first in 12 quarters.

Revenues grew 1.6% due to lower-than-expected cigarette volumes and the weak performance of the paperboard and agri business. Operating margins, too, fell 180 basis points to 36.5%, missing analysts' estimates.