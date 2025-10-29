ITC Q2 Results Preview: Brokerages Bullish Despite Near-Term Softness Citing Cigarette Momentum

FMCG heavyweight ITC Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the September quarter on Thursday. Brokerages remain broadly constructive on ITC, driven by steady cigarette demand and gradual improvement in the FMCG business.

Brokerages expect commentary from FMCG companies to centre on the extent of GST-related trade disruption and its impact on volumes, particularly in rural markets. Analysts say demand normalisation, margin trends amid stable input costs, and early festive-season indicators will be key to assessing the recovery trajectory. Several companies are also expected to incur one-off GST transition costs, as they ran trade promotions to clear older, higher-priced inventory ahead of the change.

As per Bloomberg estimates, ITC's standalone revenue for the September quarter is expected to rise to Rs 19,466 crore, compared to Rs 19,150 crore a year ago.

Ebitda is likely to be Rs 6,390.7 crore from Rs 6,335 crore, while margin is expected to contract to 32.8%. Net profit is seen rising to Rs 5,131 crore.